Wednesday, March 8, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian FPV drone blitz into Russia’s terrifying artillery system

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drone has crashed into Russia’s terrifying TOS-1A thermobaric artillery system in Donbas.

Drone footage shared by the Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, on the 8th March shows the FPV drone flying straight into Russia’s TOS-1A multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

The video was shared along with the caption: “Warriors of the Special Operations Center “A” of the Security Service of Ukraine burned up a Russian heavy flamethrower system “Solntsepek” right at the moment of its firing.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The TOS-1A Solntsepek, or Sunshine, is a Russian-made heavy thermobaric multiple rocket launcher. The heavy flamethrower system is generally similar to multiple-launch rocket systems, however it fires different types of rockets and has a much shorter firing range.

The combat vehicle is fitted with a rotating launch system capable of holding up to 24 unguided thermobaric rockets, which can be launched within six to 12 seconds. Solntsepek’s munitions release a large cloud of flammable gas and cause massive explosions.

The terrifying artillery system was designed to attack enemy-fortified positions and lightly armored vehicles and transports, particularly in open terrain.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.      READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine