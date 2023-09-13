Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Ukrainian Forces successfully hit shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian Air Force commander Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleschuk confirmed on Wednesday morning the night strikes on Sevastopol, in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

In a Telegram post, Oleschuk thanked the Ukrainian pilots for a job well done.

OSINT analyst from the OSINTtechnical group notes that “Ukrainian forces have successfully hit the Sevastopol Shipyard drydocks this morning, likely occupied by a Russian Kilo-class sub and Ropucha landing ship.”

It is a large amphibious assault ship of Project 775 (Ropucha), built at the Stocznia Polnocna shipyard in Poland, and a Kilo-class submarine.

The analyst also published a photo claiming that a Project 775 amphibious assault ship was on fire.

The Russian-backed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev also confirmed the successful missile strike on a shipyard in the Crimean city of Sevastopol.

“Sevastopol was attacked by our enemies … Preliminary information indicates that the fire was caused by a missile strike,” Razvozhaev said in a post on Telegram.

Later, Razvozhayev said that after the explosions, a fire broke out “at the southern side of Sevmorzavod.”

According to him, 24 people were injured.

Crimean peninsula was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and is internationally recognized as being part of Ukraine.

