Ukrainian forces launch precision strike on Russian drone crew

The Ukrainian artillery successfully targeted the location of Russian operators of ZALA 421-16E2 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the southern region.

According to the Militarnyi report, the Ukrainian forces used an American-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, better known as HIMARS, to hit the enemy drone operators.

Russian UAV operators were identified by Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) during an aerial reconnaissance mission. Following the detection of their location, the Ukrainian SOF adjusted the fire of Ukrainian artillery.

“During reconnaissance activities in the southern sector, SOF operators identified a high-value target – the location of Russian ZALA UAV operators. Our soldiers conducted observation and subsequently adjusted the fire of the HIMARS rocket system on the enemy’s position. One strike and the occupiers lost UAVs,” stated the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces.

The precise strike, using a high-precision GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) missile, was conducted by HIMARS, as well as M270 rocket launchers, which are part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ arsenal. The targeted building, where the ZALA 421-16E2 UAVs were stored, was hit.

It is likely that as a result of this strike, the Russian UAVs were destroyed, and it is possible that the operators of the UAVs were also eliminated.

The ZALA 421-16E2 UAV is developed by the Russian company ZALA AERO and follows a “flying wing” design. It is equipped with a daylight camera with 60x optical zoom and a thermal imaging module. The UAV has a flight endurance of up to 4 hours and uses a parachute for landing with an air cushion, minimizing the risk of damage during landing.

This operation highlights the Ukrainian military’s ability to identify and neutralize threats from enemy UAVs and their operators, further enhancing their defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict in the region.

