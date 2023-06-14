Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian howitzers in precise strike

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
508

The Ukrainian troops claim to have struck two Russian 152mm 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers in the Donetsk region.

Footage released by the Ukrainian Armed Forces shows two explosions and fires burning at a site where spotted two howitzers.

According to information collected by OSINT analysts, the Msta-S howitzers went up in smoke after a direct hit from two Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Tendar Twitter user suggested that Russian heavy artillery systems were part of the Russian defense north of Novopetrykivka, and as such can be considered critical losses.

The 2S19 Msta-S is a self-propelled howitzer designed by the Soviet Union, which entered service in 1989 as the successor to the 2S3 Akatsiya. It is armed with a 152 mm/L47 howitzer, which is similar to that used on the 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzer.

In the Russian Army, the 2S19 is normally deployed in batteries of six guns. Each regiment would normally have three batteries to give a total strength of 18 2S19 systems.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine