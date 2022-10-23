Ukrainian forces captured more than 500 Russian fighting vehicles

Ukrainian forces have captured 5 hundred infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from the Russian Army since its invasion began eight months ago.

Oryx, a project to document and track military-equipment usage and losses, has counted 503 Russian IFVs captured by Ukrainians throughout the war.

The Oryx’s report said fighting vehicles that Ukraine captured from Russia outnumbered foreign donations.

Also noted is that the Russian Armed Forces has lost a total of at least 1594 IFVs, including modern BMP-3s and BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles.

#UkraineWar: #Ukraine is now visually confirmed to have captured more than 500 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from the Russian Army. Full list: https://t.co/QR37xdfJdY pic.twitter.com/IEs4Fw9aL7 — Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) October 23, 2022

The majority of experts believed that the strategic balance of forces suggested that Russia should have won through the meat grinder approach than by dint of tactical brilliance. But the Russian forces faced fierce resistance from both the Ukrainian military and the local population.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are also consolidating territorial gains in the east and southern regions. Moscow’s forces retreated from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast in mid-October after Ukrainian troops almost surrounded the city. The streets were littered with burned-out Russian tanks and dead soldiers.