Sunday, October 23, 2022
type here...

Ukrainian forces captured more than 500 Russian fighting vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces have captured 5 hundred infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) from the Russian Army since its invasion began eight months ago.

Oryx, a project to document and track military-equipment usage and losses, has counted 503 Russian IFVs captured by Ukrainians throughout the war.

The Oryx’s report said fighting vehicles that Ukraine captured from Russia outnumbered foreign donations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also noted is that the Russian Armed Forces has lost a total of at least 1594 IFVs, including modern BMP-3s and BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles.

The majority of experts believed that the strategic balance of forces suggested that Russia should have won through the meat grinder approach than by dint of tactical brilliance. But the Russian forces faced fierce resistance from both the Ukrainian military and the local population.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are also consolidating territorial gains in the east and southern regions. Moscow’s forces retreated from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast in mid-October after Ukrainian troops almost surrounded the city. The streets were littered with burned-out Russian tanks and dead soldiers.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine