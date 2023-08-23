Ukrainian forces blow up Russia’s most advanced air defense system in Crimea

Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system in the occupied Crimea region.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) released drone footage on Wednesday showing the moment a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system went up in flames after being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

“On August 23, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., an explosion occurred near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying the Russian S-400 Triumph long-range air defense system,” the GUR said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the report, the explosion completely destroyed the S-400 launcher with the missiles and personnel.

“Considering the limited number of such systems in the enemy’s arsenal, this is a painful blow to the occupiers’ air defense system, which will have a serious impact on further events in the occupied Crimea,” the message added.

The S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is a mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the late 1990s by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering as an upgrade to the S-300 family.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400km and at an altitude of up to 30km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The S-400 is one of the most controversial air defense systems in the world currently.