Wednesday, August 23, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian forces blow up Russia’s most advanced air defense system in Crimea

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system in the occupied Crimea region.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) released drone footage on Wednesday showing the moment a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system went up in flames after being hit by a Ukrainian missile.

“On August 23, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., an explosion occurred near the village of Olenivka on Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea, destroying the Russian S-400 Triumph long-range air defense system,” the GUR said in a release on Wednesday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the report, the explosion completely destroyed the S-400 launcher with the missiles and personnel.

“Considering the limited number of such systems in the enemy’s arsenal, this is a painful blow to the occupiers’ air defense system, which will have a serious impact on further events in the occupied Crimea,” the message added.

The S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is a mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the late 1990s by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering as an upgrade to the S-300 family.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400km and at an altitude of up to 30km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The S-400 is one of the most controversial air defense systems in the world currently.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia destroys its own T-90M tank with kamikaze drone

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian troops reportedly have blown up its most advanced operational tank in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops shared drone footage claiming they hit the M-55S...

Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes gigantic Russian mortar

Army

Poland to get Apache helicopters with serious close air support abilities

Aviation

Hungary receives first Leopard 2A7HU tanks

Army

Taiwan expects to receive its first M1A2T Abrams tanks next year

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog