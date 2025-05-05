Ukrainian drone unit blows up rare Russian radar

Ukraine’s 413th “Raid” Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion has released video evidence of a targeted strike on a previously unknown Russian radar system.

According to a statement from the battalion, the radar complex appears to be a ground-based version of the Zaslon radar, originally developed for shipborne air defense.

Russian engineers reportedly mounted the radar on a KamAZ-6350 8×8 wheeled chassis, enabling rapid field deployment and increased situational awareness for artillery and air defense operations.

The battalion stated that the system is capable of detecting targets up to 300 kilometers away and simultaneously tracking up to 200 objects. It also serves as a counter-battery radar, identifying artillery fire positions and guiding return fire. In addition to monitoring artillery activity, the system is designed to detect aerial threats including drones and fixed-wing aircraft.

The 413th Battalion reported that the radar system was located deep in Russian-controlled territory, suggesting a high-value asset likely intended to enhance battlefield coordination and electronic surveillance.

Video of the operation showed the system situated on a mobile platform at the rear of a KamAZ vehicle, consistent with rapid redeployment capabilities. The drone strike reportedly disabled the radar and removed it from active use.

The 413th’s report underscores the critical role of Ukraine’s unmanned systems units in targeting complex, mobile threats and highlights a shift in how modern drone warfare is shaping the war’s evolving front lines.