Thursday, September 1, 2022
Ukrainian drone strikes Russian self-propelled artillery

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukraine Armed Forces continued to release footage showing what it said were successful strikes against Russian forces using the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone.

A new video clip shows footage of the armed drone destroying the 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer of the invader’s troops in the Kherson region.

The Akatsiya is a Soviet-era 152mm self-propelled gun. It was a response to the American 155 mm M109.

The 2S3 Akatsiya is designed to engage enemy personnel in the open and under shelter and to wipe out the adversary’s weapons, military equipment, and other targets to the depth of a division limit of advance. The 2S3 is always in service in the Russian armed forces and is used by several other countries in the world.

