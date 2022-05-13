Friday, May 13, 2022
Ukrainian buggies use Corsar missiles to kill Russian tanks

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian volunteers have equipped a buggy-type vehicle with a domestic anti-tank guided missile system.

The Serhiy Prytula volunteer center has reported that it develop a new version of the Petliura buggy adding LUCH’s Corsar anti-tank missiles to blast Russian armor.

Corsar is a Ukrainian-made man-portable anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) intended for use against main battle tanks. It is intended to destroy stationary and moving modern armoured targets and other objects with combined, carried or monolithic armour, including ERA (explosive reactive armour), as well as pinpoint targets such as weapon emplacements, a tank in a trench, light-armoured objects and helicopters.

This laser-guided missile has a range of 100 to 2 500 m. Missiles are available with tandem HEAT and thermobaric warheads. A tandem HEAT warhead penetrates up to 550 m behind explosive reactive armor.

