Ukrainian ‘Bucephalus’ fighting vehicle destroys Russian T-80 tank

Ukrainian Soldiers shared Incredible footage showing the moment a BTR-4 “Bucephalus” wheeled infantry fighting vehicle blow up a Russian T-80BV main battle tank.

The Kriegsforscher OSINT mil-blogger posted a video claiming to showing a Ukrainian BTR-4 fighting vehicle that destroyed a Russian battle tank on a rural road in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian vehicle of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade equipped with Bar’er anti-tank guided weapon has been used to ambush and destroy a Russian T-80BV tank.

The Bucephalus armored vehicle is a fully amphibious, 8×8 all-terrain, multi-purpose wheeled armoured personal carrier equipped with the 30mm automatic cannon, 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun, 30 mm automatic grenade launcher, and anti-tank guided weapons from the Ukrainian Luch Design Bureau.

The vehicle, in its standard form, can protect against small arms fire and mine blasts. It can, however, be enhanced to provide immunity against 30mm gun rounds. The vehicle is also outfitted with automatic fire suppression and NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) protection systems.