Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Ukrainian artillery destroys Russian T-90M tank with precision strike

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops have destroyed Russia’s most advanced operational tank on the frontlines.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that a T-90M main battle tank was destroyed by a 155mm BONUS precision-guided anti-tank artillery round fired by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade in Zaporizhzhia region.

The tank can be seen exploding after a first strike that leaves the combat vehicle alight. The crew members suffered significant injuries and were killed.

The T-90M is the latest main battle tank to enter frontline Russian service. It is the most technologically advanced and capable main battle tank to have achieved fully operational status with the Russian Armed Forces.

In an interview with pro-Russian military bloggers, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called the T-90M the world’s best.

“Today, we can say that the T-90M Proryv is the world’s best tank. As soon as it approaches positions, no chance is left for anyone or anything. It fires to a longer range and more accurately. It also has better protection,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, the T-90M seems as vulnerable as other Russian armor to Western-designed anti-tank weapons.

