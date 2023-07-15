Saturday, July 15, 2023
Ukrainian artillery blew up column of Russian military vehicles

By Dylan Malyasov
Archive photo

Ukrainian forces destroyed a column of Russian military vehicles and trucks in Zaporizhzia region.

The Russian military was apparently caught napping on a narrow country road in the southern Ukrainian region, partly Russian occupied.

The released footage shows a row of Russian vehicles on a country road being destroyed by the Ukrainian forces. The column of military vehicles is seen at a country lane in a field as missiles rain down around them.

According to local media reports, Ukrainian troops have used Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) munitions to destroy targets.

Top Ukrainian generals are reporting “tangible successes” in advances in the south — one of two main theaters of operations, along with eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said Kyiv’s forces have successfully liberated nine settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, though the main attack is yet to come.

