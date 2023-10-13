Ukraine’s tiny drone blows up Russian heavy howitzer

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer with a highly maneuverable racing drone rigged with explosives.

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko, a video showing a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer which was destroyed by a Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone laden with explosives.

In dramatic footage, the Russian self-propelled howitzer is being blown to pieces in a huge blast.

Ukrainian Soldiers are strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and self-made bombs to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian armored vehicles and trenches.

З детонацією💥 Підрозділ Shadow дроном від вас вдарив по жирній цілі — російській самохідній артилерійській установці «Мста-С» вартістю біля 3 млн доларів саме тоді, коли вона обстрілювала наші позиції. Результат —… pic.twitter.com/t2MoLk5lTm — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) October 13, 2023

The inexpensive racing drones are apparently so effective that Ukrainian forces can quickly locate and destroy enemy heavy armored vehicles with minimal cost and risk to themselves.