Friday, October 13, 2023
type here...

Ukraine’s tiny drone blows up Russian heavy howitzer

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces claim to have destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer with a highly maneuverable racing drone rigged with explosives.

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by civil rights activist Serhii Sternenko, a video showing a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer which was destroyed by a Ukrainian First-Person-View (FPV) racing drone laden with explosives.

In dramatic footage, the Russian self-propelled howitzer is being blown to pieces in a huge blast.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian Soldiers are strapping rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and self-made bombs to cheap racing drones and using them to attack the Russian armored vehicles and trenches.

The inexpensive racing drones are apparently so effective that Ukrainian forces can quickly locate and destroy enemy heavy armored vehicles with minimal cost and risk to themselves.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian artillery wipes out Russian drone crew

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian artillery has reportedly wiped out Russian drone crews that launch and operate an unmanned aircraft system. The Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi has reported that the...

Russian military receives new batch of combat vehicles

Army

Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

Army

Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

Army

Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog