Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany: Kyiv to receive first PzH 2000 howitzers in June

The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin on Friday said that Kyiv will receive the first batch of PzH 2000 (Panzerhaubitze) self-propelled howitzers in June.

“7 self-propelled howitzers [PzH 2000] that will be handed over to us – we will receive these systems sometime on June 22; and self-propelled anti-aircraft systems, the so-called Gepard,” Andriy Melnyk told the Ukrainian media agency.

The ambassador noted that, despite promises, Germany has not yet delivered a single unit of heavy weapons to Ukraine.

“As of today, on the 105th day of the Russian war against Ukraine, no, I repeat, no unit of heavy equipment – at least artillery, howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks – none has been delivered to Ukraine,” he said.

German Federal Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht confirmed in May that the country will supply its PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers to counter Russian troops in Ukraine.

Germany will deliver seven PzH 2000 to Ukraine. An agreement had been reached on this, said Christine Lambrecht during its visit to Sliac in Slovakia.

The PzH 2000 is a 155mm 52 calibers (L52) self-propelled howitzer designed to provide indirect fire support to rapid reaction forces and artillery regiments. It is compatible with all 155 NATO standard shells and charges, and features high rates of fire with outstanding accuracy.