Ukraine will get Scimitar armored reconnaissance vehicles from UK

The UK will arm Ukraine with Scimitar MK2 armored reconnaissance vehicles, according to the Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL).

As noted by the company, RBSL’s Field Support Representatives (FSR’s) were recently deployed to Germany to help the British Army get a number of CVR(T) Scimitar MK2 vehicles ready to be shipped to Ukraine.

“The FSR’s were able to support by diagnosing the faults, providing technical advice and guidance on the repairs, provide vehicle safety advice, execution of road testing and getting stuck into the repairs,” the company said in a Twitter post, adding: “This effort provided 23 vehicles for Ukraine in the space of 32 days.”

The Scimitar is an armored fighting vehicle that carries a 30mm Rarden cannon for self-defense. It is used by reconnaissance regiments of the Royal Armoured Corps and ‘recce’ elements of the armored infantry.

The Ukrainian Army has already received a number of other variants that belong to this broader CVR(T) family of tracked combat reconnaissance vehicles, which could help with training on and sustainment of the Scimitar reconnaissance vehicle. Across all variants, their lightweight and small size make CVR(T) highly mobile across difficult terrain. Reconnaissance troops also use the CVR(T) in order to gather battlefield intelligence by stealth.