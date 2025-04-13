Ukraine unveils new Alligator-9 naval drone

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have introduced the Alligator-9, a multi-role naval drone platform designed for precision strikes and electronic warfare operations against Russian maritime threats.

The development was first reported by the Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi, which also published a screenshot from an official video showing the construction of two Alligator-9 drones.

According to the report, the Alligator-9 is a modular surface drone capable of carrying a range of payloads tailored to specific mission profiles.

The platform can be outfitted with the “Tryzub 90” laser weapon system, used for intercepting aerial threats, or operate as a mother ship for smaller kamikaze or electronic warfare drones.

In one configuration, the drone can launch between six and ten Alligator-5 ToD drones, described as loitering munitions or torpedo-like assets optimized for engaging small enemy surface vessels. In another variant, the drone acts as a carrier for three to five Alligator-5 EW drones, providing electronic warfare and reconnaissance capabilities to breach enemy defenses and conduct mine-clearing or navigation support tasks.

A separate loadout integrates the Tryzub 90 laser system, reportedly capable of destroying attack drones, guided bombs, cruise and ballistic missiles at distances up to 3,000 meters. The system can also neutralize helicopters, aircraft, and reconnaissance drones at ranges up to 5,000 meters, with potential for dazzling or blinding aerial targets at distances up to 10,000 meters.

The unveiling of the Alligator-9 comes amid Ukraine’s continued investment in autonomous systems, particularly those aimed at countering Russian naval presence in the Black Sea and near occupied ports.

While officials have not disclosed the number of drones in production or deployment schedules, the footage released suggests the program is advancing beyond the conceptual phase.