Ukraine to receive more HIMARS rocket launchers

The U.S. officials announced on Tuesday an additional $1.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, which includes more advanced HIMARS rocket systems.

The Associated Press also quoted the source saying that the new military aid package will include 18 M142 HIMARS rocket launchers and ammunition for them.

The HIMAR system is a self-propelled artillery piece with a rocket pod on the back that shoots rockets and missiles.

The HIMARS launcher can achieve ranges of 70 plus kilometers, attacking the target with low-collateral damage, enabling danger-close fires (within 200 meters) in support of friendly Troops in Contact as well as engaging high valued point targets in open, urban and complex environments.

The package also includes funding for 12 Titan systems, which are used to counter drones.

Officials have said the HIMARS and other similar systems were key to Ukraine’s battle successes in recent weeks.