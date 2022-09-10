Ukraine to receive more ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday the new security assistance pack for Ukraine, which includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

Pentagon will send Ukraine another $675 million in weapons to fight Russia, including more ammunition for HIMARS.

Currently, modern U.S.-made rocket launchers are changing the face of battle, becoming a key weapon in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against invading Russian forces.

The HIMAR system is a self-propelled artillery piece with a rocket pod on the back that shoots rockets and missiles.

The HIMARS launcher can achieve ranges of 70 plus kilometers, attacking the target with low-collateral damage, enabling danger-close fires (within 200 meters) in support of friendly Troops in Contact as well as engaging high valued point targets in open, urban and complex environments.

In addition, State Department notified Congress of our intent to make $2 billion available in long-term investments in Foreign Military Financing: $1 billion to bolster the security of Ukraine and $1 billion for 17 of Ukraine’s regional neighbors.

In total, the United States has committed approximately $15.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $17.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $14.5 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24.