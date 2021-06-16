Ukraine to receive first French-made fast patrol boat by end of year

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine expects to receive the first FPB 98 MKI fast patrol boat by the end of 2021.

The FPB 98 MKI is a 32-m multirole fast patrol boat developed by the France-based OCEA company. It is designed for maritime safety, law enforcement, smuggling and illegal immigration control, blue economy protection in the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Ukraine and OCEA have signed a contract for 20 patrol vessels on the 19th November 2019 in Paris. Ukraine reportedly acquires French vessels to ensure the country’s sovereignty in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The patrol vessel has a crew of 13 people, a maximum speed of 35 knots, a cruising range of 1,200 miles at a speed of 12 knots.

Under the terms of the agreement, the first part of the boats is building in a company’s facility in France and the second part of the fleet will be built in Ukraine in Mykolaiv.

The fleet is accompanied by a set of services including crew training, ship maintenance and technical assistance to the customer during the warranty phase.