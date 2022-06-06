Monday, June 6, 2022
Ukraine sent newly received T-72M1R tanks to front

By Dylan Malyasov
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly deployed its recently received T-72M1R main battle tanks with Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor to the front line, in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Ex-Polish T-72M1R tanks have been photographed driving through Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

According to Defence24, the T-72M1R is one of the latest upgraded versions of Soviet-era T-72 tanks. The upgrade included installing the KLW-1 Asteria thermal imaging system, along with a passive observation suite for the commander, and the gunner. The MBTs received by the Polish Armed Forces also featured a digital intercom/external communications suite by WB Group, a new navigation system, and other, minor upgrades.

Ukrainian engineers also equipped ex-Polish T-72 with Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor designed to use C4 explosives sandwiched in between two plates to react to the impact of an anti-tank weapon and reduce the damage sustained.

New explosive reactive armor packages have been fitted at the front and the sides of the hull and at the front of the turret of the T-72M1R.

In mid-April, Poland’s prime minister confirmed the country supplied its Soviet-designed T-72 tanks to Ukraine to support the fight against Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

