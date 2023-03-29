Ukraine receives tank-killing vehicles from France

The Ukrainian military has received the first AMX-10RC armored reconnaissance vehicles from France.

Video emerging on social media showed a French AMX-10RC wheeled infantry fighting vehicle, which has already arrived in Ukraine.

Designated as “light tanks” in French, the AMX-10RC is a medium-weight reconnaissance vehicle armed with a 105mm cannon and two machine guns.

The AMX-10RC was initially developed for reconnaissance and fire support. This light-wheeled armored vehicle is highly mobile. It is fitted with a powerful gun and is capable of fire support and rapid intervention. At the time of its introduction, it was considered a tank destroyer.

It is amphibious with a maximum speed of 7.2 km/h in water. Water propulsion is provided by two water jets. Before entering the water, a trim vane is erected at the front of the vehicle, with a transparent window in the left side to allow the driver to see ahead when afloat.

The vehicle, supplied by Nexter Systems, has been in service with the French Army (300 vehicles) since 1980 and is also in service with Morocco (108) and Qatar (12).