Ukraine receives M72 LAW weapon systems

Ukrainian Armed Forces have received shipments of M72 EC LAW weapon systems from Denmark.

“Last batch of the 2,700 M72 EC LAW anti-tank weapons was delivered to Ukraine yesterday and the Danish C-130 Hercules has returned to its base,” the Danish Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post.

This is the first time in recent times that Denmark is donating weapons to a country at war, Danmarks Radio reports.

The M72 LAW is a portable one-shot 66-mm unguided anti-tank weapon.

As noted by the Norwegian company Nammo, the M72 represents one of the most successful shoulder-fired systems ever developed.

Disposable, easy to operate, and extremely lightweight and powerful, it provides true fire-from-enclosure (FFE) capability, allowing warfighters to maintain cover and concealed positions. Claimed penetration for the M72 EC LAW is 450mm of rolled homogeneous armor steel plate.