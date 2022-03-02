Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Ukraine receives M72 LAW weapon systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Luke Kuennen

Ukrainian Armed Forces have received shipments of M72 EC LAW weapon systems from Denmark. 

“Last batch of the 2,700 M72 EC LAW anti-tank weapons was delivered to Ukraine yesterday and the Danish C-130 Hercules has returned to its base,” the Danish Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post.

This is the first time in recent times that Denmark is donating weapons to a country at war, Danmarks Radio reports.

The M72 LAW is a portable one-shot 66-mm unguided anti-tank weapon.

As noted by the Norwegian company Nammo, the M72 represents one of the most successful shoulder-fired systems ever developed.

Disposable, easy to operate, and extremely lightweight and powerful, it provides true fire-from-enclosure (FFE) capability, allowing warfighters to maintain cover and concealed positions. Claimed penetration for the M72 EC LAW is 450mm of rolled homogeneous armor steel plate.

 

