Ukraine unveils new kamikaze drone for strikes deep in Russian territory

Newly revealed images of a mystery drone designed for strikes on military assets deep within Russia have been unveiled by Ukrainian volunteers Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov via X.

The recently showcased drone, named “Morok,” remains shrouded in secrecy regarding precise technical specifications. However, based on its intended missions, it is purported to possess a flight range of approximately 800 kilometers, allowing strikes on various targets across the European part of Russia, including Moscow.

Technical details concerning the unmanned aerial vehicle have not been officially disclosed, but the absence of visible optical instruments suggests a potential reliance on a conventional flight control scheme, potentially utilizing an inertial system with GPS signal corrections, functioning independently of direct operator control.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The design of the drone hints at enhanced speed characteristics compared to previous variations such as the UJ-26 type, hinting at potential advancements in its capabilities.

The use of drones targeting Russian territory has become a persistent issue for the Kremlin. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reports numerous such incidents regularly, consistently labeling them as thwarted by Russian air defense systems.

Over the past fortnight alone, the Russian MoD has documented several drone attacks in the Volgograd region, near Kolomna in the Moscow Oblast, and in the Tambov region. Social media platforms have witnessed the emergence of videos depicting fires and explosions at Russian industrial facilities and military bases, suggesting the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone kamikaze attacks.