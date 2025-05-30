Ukraine gets new TISA armored vehicles

The first delivery of UAT-TISA armored vehicles, developed by UkrArmoTech for Ukraine’s Defense Forces, has been completed following full field certification, the company announced.

The new platform is designed to enhance mobility and protection for troops operating in contested zones.

Built on a reinforced Toyota LC79 chassis, the UAT-TISA offers NATO-standard protection and flexible mission capabilities, including troop transport, cargo movement, and reconnaissance.

According to UkrArmoTech, the vehicle meets Level 1 ballistic protection under NATO’s AEP-55 STANAG 4569 framework and includes a rotating machine gun mount with a protective shield for the gunner.

As noted by the company, “The UAT-TISA passed a complete cycle of field testing and has now been officially codified in Ukraine, receiving a NATO Stock Number (NSN).” This classification confirms its compatibility with allied inventory systems and supports future international cooperation.

The vehicle made its first public appearance earlier this year at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where it drew attention as part of Ukraine’s broader effort to modernize its defense manufacturing base and strengthen ties with international partners.

As Ukraine continues to expand its domestic industrial capacity, platforms like the UAT-TISA are expected to play a key role in sustaining frontline operations.