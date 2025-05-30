type here...

Ukraine gets new TISA armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
UKR ARMO TECH pic

The first delivery of UAT-TISA armored vehicles, developed by UkrArmoTech for Ukraine’s Defense Forces, has been completed following full field certification, the company announced.

The new platform is designed to enhance mobility and protection for troops operating in contested zones.

Built on a reinforced Toyota LC79 chassis, the UAT-TISA offers NATO-standard protection and flexible mission capabilities, including troop transport, cargo movement, and reconnaissance.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to UkrArmoTech, the vehicle meets Level 1 ballistic protection under NATO’s AEP-55 STANAG 4569 framework and includes a rotating machine gun mount with a protective shield for the gunner.

As noted by the company, “The UAT-TISA passed a complete cycle of field testing and has now been officially codified in Ukraine, receiving a NATO Stock Number (NSN).” This classification confirms its compatibility with allied inventory systems and supports future international cooperation.

The vehicle made its first public appearance earlier this year at the IDEX 2025 defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi, where it drew attention as part of Ukraine’s broader effort to modernize its defense manufacturing base and strengthen ties with international partners.

As Ukraine continues to expand its domestic industrial capacity, platforms like the UAT-TISA are expected to play a key role in sustaining frontline operations.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

New tanks for Libya, old trucks for Russian troops

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent military parade in Benghazi, Libya, has drawn attention for showcasing a large quantity of newly delivered Russian-made military equipment—raising eyebrows among Russian...

Russia claims ‘Terminator’ survived missile, drone barrage

Army

Hanwha pushes modern artillery at CANSEC 2025

Army

Ukrainian drone shadows and hits Russian air defense system

Army

South Korean Navy patrol plane crashes during training

Maritime Security

Roshel to build armored vehicles in Czech Republic

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.