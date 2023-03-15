Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Ukraine forces shoot down Russian combat aircraft near Bakhmut

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian forces reportedly shoot down a Russian combat aircraft near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

According to the military, Ukrainian Soldiers have shot down a Russian Su-24 Fencer two-seat strike jet.

The footage shows a Russian aircraft crashing down to the ground in flames and one of the pilots was seen just after ejecting.

Some experts suggest that it could still be a Su-25 light attack aircraft with only one pilot.

Russian defense chief Sergei Shoigu last week called Bakhmut an important defensive hub for Ukrainian forces and said capturing it would allow Russian troops to push “deep into Ukraine’s defensive lines.”

If Russian fighters do capture Bakhmut, it would be a rare battlefield gain after months of setbacks and it might allow them to cut Ukraine’s supply lines and press toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk region.

