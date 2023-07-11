Tuesday, July 11, 2023
type here...

Ukraine forces blow up Russian most advanced air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system.

The Clash Report says the Ukrainian army has blown up the 5P85SM2-01 Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) and 92N2E multi-functional radar, part of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM).

According to the report, the newest surface-to-air missile system was destroyed by GMLRS strikes.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The crew was reportedly killed,” the message added.

The S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is a mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the late 1990s by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering as an upgrade to the S-300 family.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400km and at an altitude of up to 30km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The S-400 is one of the most controversial air defense systems in the world currently.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog