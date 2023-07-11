Ukraine forces blow up Russian most advanced air defense system

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile system.

The Clash Report says the Ukrainian army has blown up the 5P85SM2-01 Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL) and 92N2E multi-functional radar, part of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM).

According to the report, the newest surface-to-air missile system was destroyed by GMLRS strikes.

“The crew was reportedly killed,” the message added.

Destroyed Russian S-400 air defence system 5P85SM2-01 TEL and S-400’s 92N2E ‘Grave Stone’ radar after Ukrainian HIMARS strike. The crew was reportedly killed. pic.twitter.com/Cui8gG1cFE — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 10, 2023

The S-400 (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is a mobile, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed in the late 1990s by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering as an upgrade to the S-300 family.

The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400km and at an altitude of up to 30km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

The S-400 is one of the most controversial air defense systems in the world currently.