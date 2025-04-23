Ukraine fields vintage US-made M114 howitzers

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have fielded American-made M114 155mm howitzers for the first time, expanding the country’s artillery capabilities with equipment supplied through military aid from Greece and Portugal, according to a report from the defense news outlet Militarnyi.

The M114 howitzer, a weapon developed by the United States in 1941 and used extensively in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam, was first spotted in use with Ukrainian forces following previous announcements of deliveries.

The systems had been pledged as part of international military support packages dating back to 2022 and 2024.

During negotiations with the Czech Republic, Greece announced the transfer of approximately 70 M114A1 howitzers from its military stockpiles to Ukraine. In March 2024, officials from the Greek Ministry of Defense indicated that this represented at least the second batch of M114 howitzers supplied to Ukrainian forces.

The report said that these howitzers had long been considered obsolete for Greece’s operational requirements and were drawn from reserve stockpiles. Despite their age, the artillery pieces are being pressed into service as Ukraine continues to face heavy artillery duels along the front lines.

Ukraine previously received five M114 howitzers from Portugal in 2022 as part of a broader military aid package that also included armored vehicles. However, until now, these systems had not been observed in operational use.

The M114 is a towed 155mm howitzer featuring a relatively short barrel length of 23 calibers and a maximum firing range of 14,600 meters.

While this range falls short compared to modern 155mm systems like the M777 or CAESAR, it remains comparable to the firepower offered by 105mm artillery, providing Ukrainian forces with additional flexibility in supporting ground operations.