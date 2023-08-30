Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Ukraine drone attack hits military air base deep inside Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian state media confirmed on Wednesday that a night drone attack on an airfield deep inside Russia is highly likely to have destroyed four Ilyushin Il-76MD Candid transport aircraft.

Russia said that Ukraine launched drones against targets in six Russian regions, including an attack on an airport in the western city of Pskov – located near the borders of Latvia and Estonia – where military transport aircraft were reported destroyed amid explosions and a huge fire.

No casualties occurred when an airport in the northwestern Russian city of Pskov was attacked by drones, Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov reported on Wednesday.

“I arrived on the site at the very start of the incident. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties. The scope of damage is now being assessed,” Vedernikov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Social media footage showed several aircraft that resembled the Il-76 in flames on a runway at the airbase located roughly 660km (some 411 miles) north of the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine has not said it was involved in the latest attack, but it rarely comments on attacks inside Russia.

In recent weeks the country is believed to have increased its use of explosive drones to attack targets inside Russia.

