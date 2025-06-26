type here...

Ukraine destroys S-400 air defense system in Crimea

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
screengrab from video posted to social media

Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) has released video footage showing the destruction of core components of Russia’s S-400 “Triumf” air defense system in occupied Crimea.

The operation targeted and destroyed critical radar and launcher elements: two 92N2E multi-functional fire control radars, two 91N6E long-range surveillance radars, and one S-400 launcher. These assets are central to the functioning of Russia’s long-range air defense system.

“These radars are the ‘eyes’ of the enemy’s air defense system,” GUR said in an official statement. “Without them, the anti-aircraft systems are rendered inoperable.”

The S-400 complex relies heavily on its radar elements to detect and engage incoming threats. The removal of both tracking and engagement radars leaves the launchers blind, disrupting airspace coverage and response capabilities in the region.

The strike comes as part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign to degrade Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

Visual evidence released by GUR shows direct hits on the radars and launcher. Independent imagery analysis supports the identification of the destroyed systems, making this one of the clearest documented attacks on an active S-400 site in Crimea.

The GUR emphasized that the strike is part of a wider strategy to eliminate Russian detection and engagement systems in occupied territories.

“Operations targeting air defense radars will continue,” a statement said.

Executive Editor

