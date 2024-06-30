Sunday, June 30, 2024
type here...

Ukraine continues production of BTR-4s amid war

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
photo by Ukraine's 56th Motorized Brigade

Despite the ongoing large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine’s production of BTR-4 armored personnel carriers (APCs) continues unabated, according to a report by Militarniy, citing Serhiy Lipko.

“The most important thing is that the production of the BTR-4 ‘Bucephalus’ is still ongoing,” said Lipko.

The BTR-4, an eight-wheeled, all-wheel-drive APC, was developed in the mid-2000s and has been in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This machine that we drove, fired from today was made in 2023,” Lipko added.

The BTR-4 is designed to transport mechanized infantry and provide fire support during combat. It can operate in various conditions, including environments where weapons of mass destruction are used.

Unlike its Soviet-era predecessors (BTR-60/70/80), the BTR-4 is a wholly Ukrainian design, featuring a layout similar to Western models like the German Fuchs. It includes a driver and commander compartment at the front, an engine-transmission compartment in the center, and a troop compartment at the rear, accessible through rear doors and roof hatches.

The BTR-4 can perform its tasks around the clock, in different climates, on various road surfaces, and off-road conditions. This flexibility makes it suitable for equipping rapid response units and marine forces.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese-made armored vehicle fails during Bolivian coup attempt

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent coup attempt in Bolivia highlighted the use of Chinese-made military equipment, specifically the PRC Tiger 4x4 armored vehicle. The incident brought attention to...

Taiwan develops new armored combat vehicle

Army

Russia uses barges to shield Crimean bridge from drones

Maritime Security

Italian army orders 28 Centauro II combat vehicle

Army

French military to receive new NH90 Standard 2 helicopters

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.