Ukraine continues production of BTR-4s amid war

Despite the ongoing large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine’s production of BTR-4 armored personnel carriers (APCs) continues unabated, according to a report by Militarniy, citing Serhiy Lipko.

“The most important thing is that the production of the BTR-4 ‘Bucephalus’ is still ongoing,” said Lipko.

The BTR-4, an eight-wheeled, all-wheel-drive APC, was developed in the mid-2000s and has been in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014.

“This machine that we drove, fired from today was made in 2023,” Lipko added.

The BTR-4 is designed to transport mechanized infantry and provide fire support during combat. It can operate in various conditions, including environments where weapons of mass destruction are used.

Unlike its Soviet-era predecessors (BTR-60/70/80), the BTR-4 is a wholly Ukrainian design, featuring a layout similar to Western models like the German Fuchs. It includes a driver and commander compartment at the front, an engine-transmission compartment in the center, and a troop compartment at the rear, accessible through rear doors and roof hatches.

The BTR-4 can perform its tasks around the clock, in different climates, on various road surfaces, and off-road conditions. This flexibility makes it suitable for equipping rapid response units and marine forces.