Ukraine claims it shot down Russia’s newest drone

Ukraine said Tuesday that it shot down one of Russia’s most modern and capable reconnaissance drones using a counter-drone jamming gun.

Citing a report from the State Border Service of Ukraine, Militarnyi reported that Soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard unit used a counter-drone system that successfully downed a rare Russian Eleron T-16 drone.

The newest drone was downed by the Ukrainian Soldiers in the Kharkiv region. It is the first confirmed loss of this type of drone.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Eleron T-16 has a takeoff weight of about 20 kg and is capable of carrying 5…6 kg of payload, including on underwing pylons. It has a canard aerodynamic configuration similar to the Israeli-made Orbiter 3b drone.

The Eleron T-16 unmanned aircraft system can be used in both the recon and attack role- with munitions mounted on underwing pylons.