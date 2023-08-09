Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Ukraine claims it shot down Russia’s newest drone

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine said Tuesday that it shot down one of Russia’s most modern and capable reconnaissance drones using a counter-drone jamming gun.

Citing a report from the State Border Service of Ukraine, Militarnyi reported that Soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard unit used a counter-drone system that successfully downed a rare Russian Eleron T-16 drone.

The newest drone was downed by the Ukrainian Soldiers in the Kharkiv region. It is the first confirmed loss of this type of drone.

The Eleron T-16 has a takeoff weight of about 20 kg and is capable of carrying 5…6 kg of payload, including on underwing pylons. It has a canard aerodynamic configuration similar to the Israeli-made Orbiter 3b drone.

The Eleron T-16 unmanned aircraft system can be used in both the recon and attack role- with munitions mounted on underwing pylons.

