Ukraine approves heavy ground drone for combat use

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially approved the heavy unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) Protector for operational use in the Armed Forces, introducing a domestically developed robotic logistics system designed to reduce soldier exposure in high-risk zones.

The remotely operated platform, built by Ukrainian defense company Ukrainian Armor, was developed based on direct combat experience and feedback from frontline units. It is capable of transporting ammunition, gear, and wounded personnel, and can be configured for electronic warfare, reconnaissance, or combat missions.

“The Protector is effectively a new branch in the evolution of unmanned ground systems — a full-sized unmanned vehicle,” said Deputy Defense Minister Valeriy Churkin. “These are new capabilities for our soldiers, allowing dangerous missions to be executed without putting personnel at direct risk. It’s essential that technology gets closer to the trenches — that robotic systems work not just for our forces, but in place of them when possible.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Protector has a payload capacity of up to 700 kilograms and a maximum range of 400 kilometers. It is powered by a robust internal combustion engine, features full-time all-wheel drive, and is equipped with RunFlat wheels to maintain mobility after damage. The platform is designed to navigate off-road terrain and ford water obstacles with ease.

According to Ukrainian Armor CEO Vladyslav Belbas, the Protector’s core mission is simple: “The main mission of the Protector UGV is to save the lives of our soldiers during logistics operations. The frontline varies — in some sectors the enemy is close, in others farther — but resupply of rations and critical materials must continue uninterrupted.”

Belbas added that the platform can also carry smaller UGVs weighing between 50 and 150 kilograms — systems already in use for frontline operations within a 2–3 kilometer range. “Transporting those drones quietly and efficiently is a challenge. But our logistics platform can carry three to four of them at once, preserving their battery life and increasing their operational effectiveness,” he said.

The Protector’s development began in summer 2023 in direct collaboration with one of Ukraine’s top combat brigades engaged in fighting along the Donetsk axis. According to Belbas, the unit was among the first to deploy ground drones for mine-laying and kamikaze missions.

“The clear vision of the brigade commander and tight cooperation with their drone operators allowed us to bring this heavy logistics system to reality,” he said.

The platform can also be outfitted with weapon systems to function as a combat robot, capable of targeting enemy personnel or armored vehicles. Its modular design supports integration of robotic turrets, jamming equipment, and intelligence-gathering payloads.

An additional advantage, Belbas emphasized, is affordability and rapid production scalability. “The cost-effectiveness and fast manufacturing potential of this unmanned platform are critical features,” he said.