UK to supply Ukraine with 5,000 air defense missiles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo of Marlet by ArmyInform

The UK Ministry of Defence has announced a new military aid package that will provide Ukraine with more than 5,000 air defense missiles, reinforcing the country’s ability to protect its infrastructure and civilian population from aerial attacks.

According to the statement, the agreement will result in a threefold increase in the production of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) at the Thales factory in Belfast.

This expansion will generate 200 new jobs in Northern Ireland and sustain 700 existing positions, underscoring the strategic importance of the UK defense industry in supporting Ukraine.

The initiative follows the recently signed 100-Year Partnership agreement between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The long-term commitment aims to strengthen bilateral defense ties and ensure sustained support for Ukraine’s security.

UK MoD pic

By increasing the production of LMM systems, the UK seeks to enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities at a time of continued Russian aerial assaults. The Thales-produced missiles, known for their adaptability and effectiveness against various airborne threats, are expected to play a crucial role in defending Ukrainian military assets and key infrastructure.

Executive Editor

