U.S. tanks to get stealth paint and top-attack armor

The U.S. Army has allocated over $107 million for the development and fielding of new vehicle protection systems (VPS), including advanced laser warning receivers, stealth-enhancing coatings, and passive armor kits, according to the Army’s budget justification documents.

The budget, categorized under the Procurement of Weapons and Tracked Combat Vehicles (W&TCV), supports the modification of tracked combat platforms.

The line item, titled “Vehicle Protection Systems,” outlines three new initiatives slated for FY 2026: modular active protection systems with laser warning receivers, signature management technology, and top-attack protection kits.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to the justification, the FY 2026 Base Procurement funding “supports Laser Warning Receiver and Vehicle Base Kit receipt, storage, integration, A kit procurement and installation.” The GM1911 VPS Base Kits, featuring Laser Warning Receivers (LWR), provide “ground combat systems early warning from enemy threats based on laser detection sensors.”

In addition to active threat detection, the Army plans to implement GM1912 VPS Signature Management paint on over 380 vehicles. This specialized coating aims to reduce the probability of thermal detection and “is part of the Army’s Concealment, Deception, and Obscuration layered survivability approach,” the document says.

Another $91.7 million has been allocated for GM1914 VPS Top Attack Protection. These passive armor kits are designed to defend against overhead threats by reinforcing vehicle compartments and hatches. The Army intends to procure enough kits to outfit four Armored Brigade Combat Teams.

The combined FY 2026 request for all three programs totals $107.833 million. No funds were allocated for these programs in FY 2024 or FY 2025, indicating the start of a new initiative focused on adapting to emerging threats in future high-intensity conflicts.

In accordance with Section 1815 of the FY 2008 National Defense Authorization Act, this procurement is deemed necessary for use by both active and reserve components for homeland defense missions and military support to civil authorities.

While no specific vendors were mentioned, the technologies outlined are expected to be integrated across a wide array of armored platforms in upcoming years.