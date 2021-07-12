U.S. spy planes intercepted by Russian fighter jets over Black Sea

U.S. surveillance aircraft planes were intercepted and escorted by Russian fighter jets during a flight over neutral waters over the Black Sea.

According to Russia’s National Defense Management Center, Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept two U.S. reconnaissance planes approaching Russia’s state border on July 11.

“A Su-30SM and Su-27 fighter jets from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled to intercept the targets. The crews of the Russian fighter jets approached the aerial targets at a safe distance, identified them as an EP-3E Aries and a CL-600 Challenger reconnaissance planes of the US Air Force, and escorted them over the Black Sea,” the Center said.

After the U.S. spy plane moved away from Russia’s state border, “the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield,” it said.

The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Control Center said.