U.S. Navy sent Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport into the Black Sea

On Thursday, the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa announced that Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport USNS Yuma (T-EPF 8) began its northbound transit into the Black Sea to operate with NATO Allies and partners.

Spearhead-class class ships are designed to transport 600 short tons of military cargo 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots. The ship is capable of operating in austere ports and waterways, interfacing with roll-on/roll-off discharge facilities, and on/off-loading a combat-loaded Abrams main battle tank.

In addition to aluminum-hull, expeditionary fast transport (EPF) is equipped with an expansive flight deck, a load ramp capable of supporting 100 tons of weight, and a 20,000 square-foot mission bay.

EPFs have sleeping accommodations for up to 42 crew members, 104 mission personnel, and an airline-style seating for 312 people. Its aviation flight deck can support day and night flight operations for a wide variety of aircraft, including CH-53 Super Stallions.