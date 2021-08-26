Thursday, August 26, 2021
U.S. Navy Seabees builds wooden military vehicles

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher

Engineers from U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees, have assembled from sheets of plywood replicas of combat vehicles.

According to a recent Navy news release, Steelworkers, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, have built decoy Humvees with just plywood to support Combat Logistics Regiment for Exercise Neptune’s Forager.

A wooden model of military vehicles will increase the realism of the exercises, while its cost will significantly reduce costs.

Also added is that the U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces.

Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.

Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher

Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher

