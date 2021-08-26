U.S. Navy Seabees builds wooden military vehicles

Engineers from U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees, have assembled from sheets of plywood replicas of combat vehicles.

According to a recent Navy news release, Steelworkers, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, have built decoy Humvees with just plywood to support Combat Logistics Regiment for Exercise Neptune’s Forager.

A wooden model of military vehicles will increase the realism of the exercises, while its cost will significantly reduce costs.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Also added is that the U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are deployed, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces.

Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations.