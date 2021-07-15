U.S. Navy gets one step closer to receive fleet of large unmanned ships

The U.S. Navy is a step closer to receive its fleet of unmanned surface ships that could potentially save lives and increase efficiency if utilized in maritime missions.

Currently, the Navy is moving forward with a key step in developing a dedicated long-range autonomous vessel as part of the Ghost Fleet Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) program.

According to a recent service news release, the Office of the Secretary of Defense Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO), in partnership with the U.S. Navy, recently conducted a second long-range autonomous transit with a Ghost Fleet Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) from the Gulf Coast, passing through the Panama Canal, to the West Coast.

