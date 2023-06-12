U.S. industry cranks up Patriot production

Raytheon, the maker of the Patriot missile system, plans to increase production of its modern air defense systems in high demand in Ukraine and Europe.

The company is poised to boost Patriot production to 12 systems annually, Chairman/CEO Greg Hayes told The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, according to Hayes, Raytheon Technologies plans to supply Ukraine with five more systems by the end of next year.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We were very surprised by its effectiveness,” Hayes said of the Patriot.

The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theater-wide, surface-to-air missile defense system built by Raytheon Technologies Corp. and considered one of the most advanced air defense systems in the U.S. arsenal.

Raytheon has built more 240 Patriot systems and they are currently used by 18 countries, including the United States. The system has been in high demand in the Middle East because of the threat posed by Iran to the region.

As a reminder, the latest military aid package from the United States contained additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems.