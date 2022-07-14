Thursday, July 14, 2022
type here...

US contractors test futuristic drone aboard US Navy’s stealth destroyer

NewsAviationMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Megan Alexander

U.S. contractors with Shield AI conduct a test flight of a V-BAT unmanned aerial system aboard the Zumwalt-class stealth destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) during RIMPAC 2022 exercise.

“This is another big step forward towards Shield AI’s goal of putting a swarm of V-BATs on every US and allied naval vessel  destroyers, amphibs, carriers, patrol craft  in the world,” said the company.

A cutting-edge, futuristic-looking drone was developed by the Shield AI company as vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The V-BAT is a rapidly deployable, GPS-denied navigation-capable, expeditionary VTOL system capable of persistent aerial reconnaissance.

Photo by Megan Alexander

Shield AI says the V-BAT, with its innovative, near-zero footprint vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) and long-endurance capabilities, is unlike any UAS on the market today. Propelled by a single, ducted, thrust-vectored fan, it takes off and lands in the style of a SpaceX rocket.

The V-BAT also is designed with sufficient payload capacity to carry a range of interchangeable payloads, including electro-optical/infra-red (EO/IR), synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and electronic warfare (EW) payloads, depending on mission-specific requirements.

The USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) is the second ship of the three-ship Zumwalt class of guided missile destroyers. The Zumwalt-class was designed as a multi-mission surface combatant for land attack and littoral operations with a mission of supporting both ground campaigns and the joint/naval battlespace.

Photo by Seaman Miranda Owens

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine