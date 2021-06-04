Friday, June 4, 2021
U.S. Army taps Textron Systems for ‘second set of eyes’

By Colton Jones
Source: Textron

The U.S. Army has awarded the $92,5 million contract for portable drone controllers for dismounted soldiers.

Textron Systems was awarded the new contract for One System Remote Video Terminal (OSRVT) and Soldier Portable OSRVT (SPOT) production with contractor logistics support, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2024.

The OSRVT is a portable laptop-like controller device, the second set of eyes,  that provides the warfighter with tools necessary to receive real-time video and metadata from manned and unmanned aircraft.

Textron says the OSRVT delivers full-motion video, images and critical geospatial data from a variety of sources directly to the warfighter’s fingertips. Today, the company is delivering the next-generation OSRVT to U.S. Army, Marine Corps and Special Operations Forces customers, equipped with bidirectional capability, upgraded software architecture and a more user-friendly interface.

The OSRVT, when combined with either manned or unmanned aircraft, can provide the ability to acquire targets beyond traditional acquisition systems.

Photo by Maj. Paul Oliver

