Turkey confirms ALTAY tank production timeline

Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has announced that 85 ALTAY main battle tanks will enter the Turkish Army’s inventory by 2028.

The deployment schedule includes three ALTAY-T1 tanks in 2025, followed by 11 in 2026, 41 in 2027, and 30 in 2028.

The ALTAY tank is a next-generation main battle tank (MBT) designed to enhance the Turkish Armed Forces’ combat capabilities. It integrates advanced firepower, mobility, command-and-control systems, and high-tech sub-systems to improve operational effectiveness.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Following the delivery of 85 ALTAY-T1 tanks, an additional 165 ALTAY-T2 tanks will enter service starting in 2028. The ALTAY-T2 variant is expected to introduce further advancements, including an indigenously developed BATU powerpack, replacing the South Korean DV27K engine and EST15K transmission previously used, according to Ulusavunma.com reports.

The ALTAY MBT is built to operate in various combat environments, featuring modular armor with passive protection and the AKKOR Active Protection System (APS). Designed for high-speed maneuverability, the tank can reach a maximum speed of 65 km/h on roads and 45 km/h off-road.

Its advanced fire control system includes a 360° panoramic stabilized commander periscope, hunter-killer capability, precise optical stabilization, automatic target tracking, and a laser rangefinder-equipped TV/thermal sighting system. These features enhance target acquisition and engagement, making the ALTAY a formidable asset on the battlefield.

With its advanced protection and high-performance capabilities, the ALTAY is set to become a key component of Turkey’s modernized armored forces, reinforcing national defense and military operational readiness.