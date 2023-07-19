Truck carrying US Abrams tank runs into seven cars in Australia

Six people have been hospitalized and over a dozen emergency vehicles were required to combat flames at a horrific seven car pile-up that involved an Abrams main battle tank on a busy highway.

Australia Defense have confirmed the tank involved was an Abrams tank belonging to the United States military.

The serious crash also involved a B-double truck, a flat-bed truck carrying two caravans, three cars, and a four-wheel-drive towing another caravan.

The crash triggered grassfires that were contained by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services not long after.

A fire spread to nearby grassland following the crash but was soon brought under control.