Top Russian officer killed in Ukrainian missile strike

A senior Russian military official, Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy commander of the Russian Navy, has reportedly been killed in a Ukrainian strike, according to regional officials and veteran organizations in Russia.

Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Primorsky Krai, confirmed Gudkov’s death in a public statement, saying he died “fulfilling his duty as an officer together with his fellow servicemen.”

Kozhemyako also named officer Nariman Shikhaliyev among those killed. The governor did not provide details on the circumstances or date of their deaths.

Reports from Russian Telegram channels suggest Gudkov and at least 10 other officers were killed in a missile strike by Ukrainian forces on a Russian command post near Korenevo, a town close to the Ukrainian border.

While the exact date of the strike remains unclear, the accounts describe multiple missile impacts on a forward command center, resulting in heavy casualties among senior officers.

Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation also confirmed Gudkov’s death.

The Russian veterans’ group Typhoon, which represents former naval infantry troops, published an obituary stating that Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on the command post of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade on July 2, 2025. The group said the strike caused four direct hits on the command facility, killing Gudkov and several other high-ranking officers.

Major General Gudkov previously commanded the 155th Brigade, which has been involved in some of the most controversial and brutal operations during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among his subordinates, Gudkov reportedly earned the nickname “the Butcher” due to his role in ordering aggressive actions, including the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and punitive measures against Russian troops who refused orders.

Gudkov’s death represents one of the highest-ranking Russian losses in the conflict this year and comes amid intensified Ukrainian long-range strikes targeting Russian command and control infrastructure.