Textron Systems shares new video of next-gen squad automatic weapons

American aerospace and defense giant Textron Systems shared an impressive video on its Twitter account showing the next generation of squad automatic weapon systems.

Just last week, Textron sent out the Tweet with the short video showing the Next Generation Squad Weapons in action.

“When it comes to equipping the modern warfighter – less is definitely more. Our NGSW solution reflects more than 15 years of soldier feedback with improved maneuverability, increased performance and lighter total system weight,” also said the company in Tweet.

The Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) in Rifle (NGSW-R) and Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) configuration would replace in the Close Combat Force the M249 and M4A1. Both NGSW-R and NGSW-AR will fire 6.8mm rounds.

The program is currently in a competitive prototyping iteration with three vendors for weapons and ammunition (SIG Sauer, General Dynamics – OTS, and Textron Systems) and two vendors for fire control (Vortex Optics and L3Harris).