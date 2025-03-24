Teledyne FLIR to supply surveillance vehicles to Saudi military

Teledyne FLIR Defense has secured a $7.8 million contract to deliver its mobile surveillance systems to a key military entity in Saudi Arabia, according to a company press release issued Monday.

The agreement, awarded in partnership with Middle East Task Company (METCO), includes mission support equipment and training. The number of systems purchased was not disclosed.

The system, known as the Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS), integrates advanced technologies into a light pickup truck platform, offering fast deployment and high mobility for tactical environments. It is equipped with the TacFLIR® 380HD long-range thermal imaging sensor and the Ranger® R20SS radar, which can track up to 500 targets simultaneously at distances exceeding 10 miles.

Designed for both air- and ground-based threat detection, the LVSS can be operated by a single user, with a 16-foot sensor mast that deploys in less than 30 seconds. The system is intended for missions requiring rapid setup and operational flexibility, such as base protection, infrastructure security, and border surveillance.

“We’re honored to work with METCO in supporting a key military entity in its critical mission of safeguarding the nation,” said Stan Crawford, senior director of business development for the Middle East at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “The LVSS platform combines technologies FLIR Defense has pioneered for decades. It has been deployed successfully worldwide, helping customers secure their borders, critical installations, and shorelines from threats day or night.”

Teledyne FLIR and METCO are coordinating with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) on an approved localization plan as part of the effort. According to the company, deliveries are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

The LVSS is already in use globally and continues to be integrated into defense operations requiring portable, resilient surveillance capabilities. The Saudi deployment is part of broader efforts to modernize surveillance infrastructure and enhance threat detection across critical sites in the kingdom.