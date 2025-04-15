Tech startup aims to reinforce US sea power with drones

Blue Water Autonomy, a U.S.-based defense technology start-up, has officially emerged from stealth with $14 million in seed funding and a bold pledge to help restore America’s naval advantage through autonomous shipbuilding.

The company, founded by Rylan Scott and Austin Gray, announced its funding round, backed by investors from Eclipse Ventures, Riot Ventures, and Impatient Ventures.

According to the company, the funds will drive development of a new class of fully autonomous vessels designed to address a longstanding gap in the U.S. Navy’s operational toolkit.

“Our mission—to build an autonomous ship that can deliver capability the Navy has long sought—is not an easy one. But it is a mission we embrace at a moment when democracy itself needs naval power,” the company said in a release posted on its official channels. “The U.S. Navy needs autonomous ships—ships Blue Water Autonomy will deliver.”

As noted by the company, its founding team brings hands-on experience from both defense and commercial sectors. The founders have “developed hardware products from concept to factory floor, and have spent years at sea from ship engine rooms to naval combat watchfloors.”

The startup’s emergence comes as the U.S. Navy faces mounting challenges from China’s growing blue-water fleet and increasing operational demand across multiple theaters. While the Navy has publicly expressed interest in unmanned and optionally-manned vessels, integration of these technologies has been gradual.

Industry observers say companies like Blue Water Autonomy could accelerate progress by moving faster than traditional defense contractors and embracing a commercial mindset.

The company described its approach as being “built of, by, and for true builders,” and indicated it has already assembled a “world-class” engineering and maritime team. Though no hardware has yet been publicly revealed, the startup said the new capital will allow it to “accelerate” development and deployment.

In a nod to naval tradition, Blue Water Autonomy closed its announcement with a call to action: “Damn the torpedoes. Full steam ahead.”