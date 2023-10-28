Saturday, October 28, 2023
Swedish armed forces receive new armored vehicles

By Emily Ryan Miller
Photo by FMV

On Thursday, the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (Försvarets materielverk, FMV) officially handed over the first new Patria’s six-wheeled armored vehicles, called Pansarterrängbil 300, to the Swedish Armed Forces.

During a ceremony held at Kvarn last Thursday, the FMV presented the initial batch of 20 troop transport armored all-terrain vehicles, Patgb 300A, to the Swedish Armed Forces.

Johan Lampinen, the Head of Armored All-Terrain Vehicles at FMV, expressed pride in delivering the much-anticipated vehicles to the Swedish Armed Forces.

“We are proud to deliver this long-awaited vehicle to the Swedish Armed Forces,” Lampinen said.

The Patgb 300A acquisition project has been expedited, with FMV signing a contract with the Finnish defense industry company Patria Land Oy in April 2023. The contract included the delivery of 20 vehicles along with system materials, such as spare parts, replacement units, field kits, technical publications, and training packages, to the Swedish Armed Forces.

Lampinen noted that the first vehicle, along with training, was already delivered in June, and the final vehicle will be handed over to the Swedish Armed Forces at the beginning of November this year.

Several factors contributed to the rapid material acquisition process. First, Sweden, in collaboration with Finland and Latvia, has been part of an international cooperation program called the Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS). This program focuses on joint research, development, and procurement of new armored vehicles.

Another essential factor has been the Finnish-Swedish partnership, with the Finnish Armed Forces allocating their production “slot times” to Sweden for manufacturing Patgb 300. The third factor was the avoidance of Swedish-specific requirements that could result in extended lead times and increased costs in both development and procurement.

The troop transport armored all-terrain vehicles delivered in this initial phase are part of a pre-series that precedes an upcoming serial procurement project. The serial procurement aims to deliver approximately 350 vehicles to the Swedish Armed Forces between 2024 and 2033.

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

