Sweden orders third GlobalEye radar plane from Saab

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to deliver a third GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to Sweden.

Valued at approximately SEK 2.6 billion ($244 million), the delivery is scheduled for 2024-2029.

This order follows a June 2022 contract, which included two GlobalEye aircraft with options for two additional units.

Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, stated, “We are proud to contribute to Sweden’s defense with another GlobalEye aircraft, which will provide unique situational awareness of the surroundings as well the capability of early detection and warning of potential threats in the air, at sea or on land.”

The GlobalEye, designated as S106 in Sweden, is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution equipped with active and passive sensors for long-range detection and identification of objects in various environments. By providing real-time information to air, land, and naval units, GlobalEye enhances situational awareness and early threat detection capabilities.