Friday, June 28, 2024
type here...

Sweden orders third GlobalEye radar plane from Saab

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to deliver a third GlobalEye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to Sweden.

Valued at approximately SEK 2.6 billion ($244 million), the delivery is scheduled for 2024-2029.

This order follows a June 2022 contract, which included two GlobalEye aircraft with options for two additional units.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, stated, “We are proud to contribute to Sweden’s defense with another GlobalEye aircraft, which will provide unique situational awareness of the surroundings as well the capability of early detection and warning of potential threats in the air, at sea or on land.”

The GlobalEye, designated as S106 in Sweden, is an advanced multi-domain AEW&C solution equipped with active and passive sensors for long-range detection and identification of objects in various environments. By providing real-time information to air, land, and naval units, GlobalEye enhances situational awareness and early threat detection capabilities.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Chinese-made armored vehicle fails during Bolivian coup attempt

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent coup attempt in Bolivia highlighted the use of Chinese-made military equipment, specifically the PRC Tiger 4x4 armored vehicle. The incident brought attention to...

Taiwan develops new armored combat vehicle

Army

Ukrainian Bradley shoots down Russian FPV drone

Army

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian Pantsir-S1 in Donetsk region

Army

Russia uses barges to shield Crimean bridge from drones

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.