Sweden orders more Torped 47 systems for Baltic defense

Saab has secured a new contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of its Saab Lightweight Torpedo (SLWT) system, known as Torped 47 by the Swedish Armed Forces.

The SEK 1.3 billion ($135 million) order includes torpedoes and launch tubes, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2026.

According to Saab, the Torped 47 is a next-generation light torpedo designed for deployment from submarines, surface vessels, and, with future integration, rotary-wing aircraft. It has been engineered specifically for the shallow and acoustically complex waters of the Baltic Sea.

“This state-of-the-art system is providing the Swedish Armed Forces with increased capabilities, including torpedoes, spare parts, training systems, and technical support,” said Mats Wicksell, Head of Saab’s business area Kockums. “We are proud to continue to support Sweden in its efforts to modernise underwater weapon systems in order to protect the Baltic Sea region.”

This marks the second order from FMV for the SLWT system. Saab began initial deliveries in 2022 as part of Sweden’s broader effort to reinforce its undersea warfare capabilities amid evolving maritime threats in the region.

The torpedo’s design focuses on high-performance detection and engagement in a cluttered undersea environment. Its advanced navigation and communication systems are optimized for the unique topography and seabed conditions of the Baltic, where tracking hostile submarines poses distinct technical challenges.

The new torpedoes will be deployed on existing and future Swedish naval platforms, enhancing both offensive and defensive capabilities across multiple domains.